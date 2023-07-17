Cyber Talk: Unveiling the dark side of Snapchat

Snapchat, however, is susceptible to various cybercrimes, including account hacking, sextortion, cyberbullying, impersonation, and privacy breaches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Snapchat is a trendy messaging app for teens where users exchange pictures and videos that disappear after being viewed. It offers various features such as connecting with friends, games, news and entertainment, quizzes, and innovative photo and video editing tools. These features make Snapchat appealing to users, especially younger individuals, due to its interactive and creative nature.

Snapchat, however, is susceptible to various cybercrimes, including account hacking, sextortion, cyberbullying, impersonation, and privacy breaches, which pose significant risks to users and their personal information.

To stay safe on Snapchat, users should implement robust security practices, maintain privacy settings, exercise caution while sharing content, and report any suspicious activities promptly to Snapchat and relevant authorities.

A few crimes/ unwanted activities on Snapchat

* A Virtual Invasion – Hackers employ a variety of techniques like phishing, key logging, or brute force attacks to gain unauthorised access to user accounts to misuse personal information, send malicious messages, or impersonate users.

* Sextortion – Snapchat’s feature that allows users to share intimate photos/ videos may seem private and temporary, but sextortion has emerged as a significant concern. Cybercriminals exploit victims’ trust by coercing them into sending explicit content. Subsequently, they threaten to release the material publicly or share it with the victim’s contacts unless demands, often financial, are met.

* Cyberbullying – The ephemeral nature of Snapchat’s messages does not absolve it from the scourge of cyberbullying. The platform serves as a breeding ground for malicious users who harass, intimidate, or spread hateful content targeting individuals.

* Impersonation – Snapchat provides fertile ground for individuals to create fake profiles and personas, commonly known as catfishing. These imposters lure unsuspecting users into relationships or friendships under false pretences.

* Privacy Breaches – Snapchat’s reputation as a platform where messages disappear can create a false sense of security. However, users must remain cautious about unintended disclosure. Screenshots, unauthorised third-party applications, or even exploits can capture and preserve private content, leading to privacy breaches.

A few safety tips while using Snapchat

* Control who can message you, view your stories, and see your location on the Snap Map. Choose settings that align with your comfort level and limit access to trusted friends.

* Only add people you know and trust in real life. Avoid adding strangers who may have malicious intentions.

* Remember that anything you send on Snapchat can be saved by the recipient. Avoid sharing sensitive, sexual, or compromising content that you don’t want shared beyond the intended audience.

* Avoid sharing your full name, address, phone number, or financial details on Snapchat as this information can be misused by others.

* If you decide to meet someone from Snapchat, choose a public location, inform a trusted person about the meeting, and consider bringing someone with you.

* Avoid clicking on unknown short-links or providing personal information in response to unsolicited messages. Snapchat or legitimate companies will never ask for your login credentials or personal details through the app.

* Install the latest version of Snapchat to ensure you have the most recent security patches and bug fixes, reducing the risk of exploitation through known vulnerabilities.

* Be cautious when using the Snap Map feature, as it reveals your real-time location to friends. Adjust your location sharing settings to limit sharing to trusted friends or disable the feature if preferred.

* Refrain from using third-party apps or services that claim to enhance or modify your Snapchat experience. These apps may compromise your account security or violate Snapchat’s terms of service.

Reporting abuse/ cyber-crime

Firstly you must report on snapchat: https://help.snapchat.com/hc/en-us/articles/7012399221652-How-to-Report-Abuse-on-Snapchat . If the issue is severe or persistent, you are recommended to report on https://www.cybercrime.gov.in .

Also Read Cyber Talk: All about data scraping