Cyberabad cops arrest four property offenders

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:18 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday arrested four property offenders who were involved in multiple offences and recovered gold chains, gold bangles and motorcycles from them.

In the first case, the Special Operations Team (Shamshabad) arrested Thambali Koteshwar alias Koti, 33, of Pahadishareef and a native of Gadwal district for his alleged involvement in four chain snatching cases reported in Shamshabad and RGI Airport police station limits since August. The police recovered two gold chains, two mobile phones and a bike from him.

In the other case, the Shankarpally police along with CCS Shamshabad team arrested three persons A Manish, 22, B Sai Kumar, 22 and Y Preetham, 21. The police said the trio had robbed gold ornaments after attacking a woman at Masaniguda, Shankarpally. The police identified them with the help of feed from closed circuit cameras and arrested them.