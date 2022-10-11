Investment fraud racket unearthed by Hyderabad police, 10 held

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:51 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

(Representational Image) Hyderabad Cybercrime police took into custody at least 10 persons including four foreign nationals for their alleged involvement in the investment fraud cases

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police took into custody at least 10 persons including four foreign nationals for their alleged involvement in the investment fraud cases in the city.

Teams of the Hyderabad police conducted raids at a couple of call centers operated from Delhi and other places and nabbed 10 persons who were involved in the scam estimated to be of around Rs 600 crores. Four of those detained claim to be China nationals and the police are in process of establishing their citizenship.

The police are questioning them to ascertain more details about the scam and suspect many more persons are involved in the fraud in which thousands of people were duped.