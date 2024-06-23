Cyberabad cops book 631 motorists for wrong-side driving

A few accidents were reported where only due to wrong-side driving people lost their lives, say police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 01:18 PM

The traffic police lodged complaints at different law and order police stations against the motorists and 122 FIRs were registered against them. — File photo

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police booked criminal cases against 631 motorists who were caught driving on the wrong-side on public thoroughfares and endangering the lives of other road users.

The traffic police lodged complaints at different law and order police stations against the motorists and 122 FIRs were registered against them.

The police invoked Section 336 (acts rashly or negligently, endangering human life or the personal safety of others) of IPC. On conviction, a man can be imprisoned up to three months in the case.

Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Cyberabad, said the decision to register criminal cases was taken following accidents caused due to wrong side driving.

“A few accidents were reported where only due to wrong-side driving people lost their lives. It is a dangerous practice and we want to end it. Also, due to wrong-side driving other motorists who are following the right path are facing problems,” he said.

The traffic police were invoking various Sections of Motor Vehicle Act against those driving on the wrong-side and imposing penalties. “Wrong-side driving is one of the causes for fatal road accidents so we decided to curb the practice with an iron hand. Now onwards an FIR will be registered for the violation,” the official warned.

A few weeks ago, a 22-year-old woman software engineer died after a four-wheeler crashed into a bike near Durgam Cheruvu at Madhapur. The victim was riding pillion on her friend ’s two-wheeler, when a car hit their bike. The probe revealed that the duo was riding on the wrong side.