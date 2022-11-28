Hyderabad Traffic Police book 3,281 cases for wrong-side driving on Monday

Published Date - 11:50 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Monday launched the special drive to check violations of triple riding and wrong-side driving in Hyderabad. On the first day of the special drive, the traffic police booked 3,281 cases for wrong-side driving and 670 cases for triple-riding violations.

Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), AV Ranganath said the drive would continue for the next few weeks in the city. The drive was initiated after several fatal accidents were reported due to the dangerous practice of triple-riding and wrong-side driving, he added.

“Initially, we have started focusing on 25 spots located in different traffic police station limits in the city. Later on, we will expand the initiative to other areas,” he said.

During the special drive, the traffic police are also collecting pending challans on vehicles from motorists who are caught. As part of the special drive, the traffic police are imposing a fine of Rs 1,700 for wrong-side driving and Rs 1,200 for triple riding.

The traffic police will book cases under Section 119/177 & 184 of the MV Act on those driving on the wrong side while those caught triple riding will be booked under Section 128/184 r/w 177 of the MV Act.