Cyberabad CP holds meeting with police officers of Shamshabad zone in view of Assembly elections

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra conducted a meeting with police officers of Shamshabad zone in view of the forthcoming elections.
He discussed the deployment of force at the polling stations and locations, critical polling locations, posting of Quick Response Team (QRT) at strategic locations, deployment of striking force in various routes and positioning of Central Armed Police Force and Armed Forces in certain critical areas.
He directed the police to conduct flag march in all critical locations before the elections for confidence building in public. Traffic management and proper parking of vehicles at polling locations was also discussed during the meeting.
DCP Shamshabad K. Narayana Reddy, DCP (Traffic) D. Srinivas Rao and other officials participated.