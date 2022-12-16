Cyberabad CP inaugurates renovated women police station at Gachibowli

CP advised the reception staff to be polite and counsellors to be patient and give ear to the problems of those who approach them for counselling.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

CP advised the reception staff to be polite and counsellors to be patient and give ear to the problems of those who approach them for counselling.

Hyderabad: Priority should be given to solving the problems of women and children and the police personnel should perform their duties with dedication, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner, M.Stephen Raveendra.

Speaking after inaugurating the renovated Women Police Station at Gachibowli on Friday, he advised the reception staff to be polite and counsellors to be patient and give ear to the problems of those who approach them for counselling.

The Commissioner who inspected the newly renovated children play area, reception staff desk and counselling rooms at the police station also inquired the causes of domestic violence, separation of couple, cohabitation, registration of POCSO Act cases, etc.

Madhapur DCP K.Shilpavalli, ACP, Raghunandan Rao, Gachibowli inspector Suresh and other officers were present.