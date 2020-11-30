Cyberabad Police all set for peaceful polls, says Sajjanar

Speaking at a press meet here, Sajjanar said around 20.5 lakh voters were expected to exercise their franchise in 2,569 polling stations covering 674 polling locations in Cyberabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday said 13,500 police personnel were deployed for the smooth conduct of the GHMC elections in 38 divisions falling under 19 police stations of the Cyberabad Police.

Speaking at a press meet here, Sajjanar said around 20.5 lakh voters were expected to exercise their franchise in 2,569 polling stations covering 674 polling locations in Cyberabad on Tuesday.

“We have conducted meetings with all political parties and sensitised them about the Model Code of Conduct. Zone-wise sensitisation meetings covering all ranks of police officers were also conducted,” Sajjanar said.

An ACP rank officer is designated to each GHMC circle as Nodal Officer for coordinating with election authorities, he said, adding that regular vehicle checking was organized at check posts set up at 15 places to check flow of money and liquor, while flag marches and area domination exercises were also being done.

The Cyberabad police are using IT applications and geo-tagging polling locations and sensitive areas, apart from monitoring the situation using CCTV cameras. The Cyberabad WhatsApp number 9490617444 was being used to take complaints from citizens.

“Social media is being monitored closely by three teams round the clock. Stringent action will be taken up against mischief mongers and rumour mongers who use social media to create unrest,” Sajjanar added.

