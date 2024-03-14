Cyberabad police arrest three for selling ganja

The police caught them at RC Puram and Allwyn cross roads Kukatpally. They were allegedly selling ganja packets to consumers for a price.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 March 2024, 03:18 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police caught three persons at different places who were selling ganja and seized the contraband from them.

On information the Cyberabad SOT police caught them and handed over to local police.

The police seized nearly three kilograms of ganja from them.