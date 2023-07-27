Cyberabad police close ORR Exit 2 and 7

Cyberabad Traffic Police announced this on their Twitter handle where they are posting timely updates regarding traffic restrictions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: As the State grapples with incessant rains, Cyberabad Traffic Police on Thursday afternoon closed two exits of the Outer Ring Road encircling Hyderabad City.

Exit No. 2 at the Edulanagulapally which leads to Gachibowli and Nanakramguda, and Exit No. 7 near Shamirpet are both closed to traffic.

Cyberabad Traffic Police announced this on their Twitter handle where they are posting timely updates regarding traffic restrictions.

Exit No 2 and Exit No 7 on ORR are closed.#Hyderabadrains pic.twitter.com/dYdO9aaqcS — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE (@CYBTRAFFIC) July 27, 2023

On the other hand, Raju KVP, Asst. Commissioner, Hyderabad Traffic Police tweeted, “Citizens are requested to make note of flood release from two tanks above Musi River. We urge the inhabitant on the banks of Musi to be cautious and appeal to obey the instructions of Police Officers and Civic Authorities.”

Citizens are requested to make note of flood release from two tanks above Musi River. We urge the inhabitant on the banks of Musi to be cautious and appeal to obey the instructions of Police Officers and Civic Authorities. pic.twitter.com/t44byVCJe4 — Raju K P V (@InsAdmnHYDTP) July 27, 2023

Both Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar are very close to reaching their Full Tank Level.