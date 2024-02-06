Hyderabad: Miyapur inspector suspended for unprofessional conduct

According to sources, the Inspector didn't properly investigate into a complaint made by a woman petitioner following which she approached the higher ups who conducted the enquiry and found the Inspector at fault.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 11:29 AM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty suspended Miyapur Inspector Prem Kumar for unprofessional conduct.

A sub inspector of Miyapur Girish Kumar was placed under suspension in December for improperly behaving with a woman complainant at her house when he had gone to conduct an enquiry.