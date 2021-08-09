Cyberabad Police felicitate Good Samaritans for helping accident victims

The traffic police are extending timely coordination with the hospitals and saving road accident victims.

Hyderabad: Good Samaritans, doctors, traffic volunteers and police personnel who responded swiftly to rescue road accidents victims and shift them to medical help, were felicitated by the Cyberabad Police here on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said: “Good Samaritans are the role model for everyone in the society. The traffic police are extending timely coordination with the hospitals and saving road accident victims.” As many as 2,000 traffic volunteers, 500 of them software employees, are actively working under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, he said.

In Cyberabad, the Road Traffic Accidents Monitoring Cell (RTAM Cell) is monitoring and analysing all hit-and-run cases and with the help of this cell, more than 200 cases were detected until now. Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar said seven families of accident victims came forward and donated organs and gave a new lease of life to others. “Good Samaritans are ensuring timely help and assistance to the road accident victims,” he said.

Dr G Swarnalatha, head of Jeevandan organisation, explained the measures being initiated to take the programme to all the districts in the State in collaboration with the Police Department. Till now, a total of 83 persons have donated organs and 308 lives were saved in the State under the Jeevandan Scheme in 2021. For signup and queries about organ donation, call 040-234894994 or 9603944026 or 9490617461.