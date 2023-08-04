Cyberabad Police meet with representatives of IT and ITES companies to address traffic

Some of the suggestions which came from the industry were staggered timings of log-ins and log-outs and encouraging car pooling as a concept, etc.

4 August 23

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, M.Stephen Raveendra, Secretary General, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), Ramesh Kaza along with other senior police officials held an interactive meeting with the representatives of several IT and ITES companies on Friday and held detailed discussions on the issue of streamlining traffic in the IT corridor.

Speaking at the meeting, Stephen Raveendra said “Cyberabad Police is proactive in many ways and this is an important meeting, as we would like to take inputs from the industry and arrive at steps acceptable to the industry. Such meetings also help us to come out with a system where employees need to spend least amount of time on road, either to reach office or home”.

Ramesh Kaza requested companies to explore methods to allow non-customer roles to work from home or partial attendance, early log-ins and early log-outs and providing and sharing transportation to reduce private vehicles.

