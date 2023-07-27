Technology being used to track down traffickers: DCP Nitika Pant

Cyberabad Police which has launched a crackdown on prostitution and its related activities

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Nitika Pant

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police which has launched a crackdown on prostitution and its related activities has its Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) maintaining a registry of the PITA organisers and had recently conducted a survey to update their details in police records. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Nitika Pant shares various initiatives taken up so far with Telangana Today.

Objectives of human traffickers survey

The human trafficking survey is being done to locate Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act offenders and if needed update their residential address, contact information, and present activities. It will help in monitoring their activities at the police station level as well as by the AHTU.

Monitoring organisers from other States

Prostitution ring organisers from other States are in touch with local organisers. Checking the activities of local organisers will send a strong message to those operating from other States. Although, the survey is taken up in Cyberabad jurisdiction a message is sent to all organisers irrespective of their place of stay that we are serious about curbing the menace.

Tracking prostitution rackets

We make use of technology in tracking down such people. Our social media teams, IT cell, and other units track them down using available tools. No one can escape the police radar once their details are recorded with us. We track them down and mount surveillance on them. Our effort is to prevent illegal activities.

Action against prostitution organised from rented buildings

The owner of the premises is issued a notice. We write to the local revenue authorities and get the premises sealed for a period of up to one year. The local police regularly visit the premises to check if the orders are being violated.

Cases booked in the last one year

A major crackdown on PITA organisers was launched by the Cyberabad AHTU in October last year. All big organisers were arrested from across the country. Since October, 110 cases are booked and 330 suspects arrested. The exercise will continue.

Also Read Telangana records highest per capita income in country for second consecutive year