Revised order: Heavy vehicles movement to be allowed at these timings in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued a revised order on the prohibition of the movement of construction material and debris load carrying vehicles in the commissionerate on Wednesday.
The modified restricted timings are 7.30am to 11.30am and 4pm to 10.30pm.
Traffic police said that the prohibited vehicles required to move in the restricted areas at restricted timings will have to seek the permission from the office Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, by applying in the prescribed format.
The violators will be prosecuted under IPC/MV Act provisions, officials said.