Cybercrime detection rate mere 7 per cent in Cyberabad Police limits

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: Cybercrime is one area where cases are increasing exponentially every year. In the Cyberabad Police limits, while 293 cases were reported in 2018, 477 were reported in 2019 and 1,119 in 2020.

Of the cases reported this year, 75 cases were detected with a mere seven per cent detection rate.

“The number of cybercrime cases shows a phenomenal increase. However, the percentage of detection and recovery in cybercrime cases are low because of the pan India nature of the crimes and there is a huge need of men and material resources for every case,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

Several important cases of job fraud, SIM Swaps, investment fraud and PayTm frauds were detected. The Cybercrime police nabbed six Nigerians and four Nepal natives in five cases. Suspect sheets were opened against six persons from Jamtara of Jharkhand and other northern states.

The Commissioner urged citizens not to fall prey to money circulation schemes like Multi-level Marketing, Chain marketing and direct selling.

“These schemes not only destroy the fiscal system of the country, but also the well knitted social fabric of the society. There is no short cut to earn money,” he said.

