Cyclone Hamoon to cross Bangladesh coast by early hours of tomorrow: IMD

By ANI Published Date - 09:32 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Amaravati: Cyclone Hamoon intensified into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm, and it moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 23 kmph during the past 6 hours over the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Hamoon” (pronounced as Hamoon) over the Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 23 kmph during the past 6 hours,” said a statement issued by the Director of the Meteorological Centre, Amaravati.

The IMD said that the cyclone Hamoon lay centred at 11:30 am on Tuesday over the region near latitude 20.3degN and longitude 89.9degE, about 330 km east of Paradip (Odisha).

The region is 290 km east-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), 190 km south of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 305 km southwest of Chittagong (Bangladesh), said IMD.

The IMD said that Hamoon is likely to weaken gradually into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next six hours.

“It is likely to further weaken while moving northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast close to the south of Chittagong by early hours of 25th October as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 80 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph,” said IMD.

“VSCS Hamoon about 150 km south of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 250km southwest of Chittagong (Bangladesh) at 1430 IST of today. To weaken gradually and cross Bangladesh coast close to south of Chittagong by early hours of 25th October as a CS,” tweeted IMD.

As per the latest information from IMD, “VSCS Hamoon weakened into SCS and lay centered about 130 km S-SE of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 190km S-SW of Chittagong (Bangladesh) at 1730 IST of today. To further weaken gradually and cross Bangladesh coast close to south of Chittagong by early hours of 25th October as a CS.

Meanwhile, a ‘storm warning cage number 2’ was mounted at Pamban Port in Rameswaram on Tuesday to warn fishermen about the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Hamoon’ over the Bay of Bengal, said the port officials.

Earlier, on Monday, the Municipal Administration in Odisha had put all Urban Local Bodies (ULB) on alert in view of the formation of cyclonic storm ‘Hamoon’ in the Bay of Bengal.

Director Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak, in an official statement, issued a directive to all ULB Chiefs, sensitising them about the impending danger due to the formation of cyclonic storm ‘Hamoon’ in the Bay of Bengal, which will culminate in huge rainfall, wind, and inclement weather.

