Cyclone Michaung Effect: Flights from Vizag cancelled

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:25 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Visakhapatnam: Several flights from the city were cancelled on Monday due to cyclone Michaung.

IndiGo announced that the two flights from Vizag to Chennai on the day were stopped while two services to Hyderabad and one to Vijayawada from here were cancelled.

The cyclone is taking its toll not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu with IndiGo announcing cancellation of two flight services between Coimbatore and Chennai on the day.

Many aircraft were also shifted from Chennai airport to Kempegowda airport in Bangalore due to the storm, it is reported.