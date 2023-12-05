Cyclone Michaung: Hyderabad on alert with yellow warning

Published Date - 09:19 AM, Tue - 5 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced drizzles and cloudy weather on Tuesday morning, with the temperature dropping to 22 degrees Celsius at 9:00 am.

As severe cyclonic storm Michaung is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh, a yellow alert persists for Hyderabad, indicating light to moderate rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for east, northeast, and adjoining districts of Telangana on Tuesday, signaling the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.