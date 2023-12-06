Cyclone Michaung: Standing cotton, pigeon pea crops damaged in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Adilabad: Standing cotton and pigeon pea crop was damaged by light rains caused by cyclone Michaung in few parts of erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday.

Growers of the cotton and pigeon pea crop said that the showers caused by the cyclone damaged the crops when they reached harvesting stage.

They regretted that the cotton produce kept in fields was also drenched, causing losses to the farmers. They added that yield of the two crops was dropped down by unseasonal rains and some pests.

Farmers requested the government to carry out a survey to assess the crop damage and to take steps to provide compensation.

Meanwhile, paddy produce rushed to procurement centres was also drenched by the rains. Farmers said that the centres did not have adequate tarpaulin covers to protect the grains from rains.