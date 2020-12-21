Cyient receives award from Thales

The award demonstrates Cyient’s dedication and consistent commitment to delivering value to its business partners and customers. The company also achieved a Class A rating for its on-time delivery performance.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based engineering and digital technology company Cyient on Monday announced that it has received the 2020 Supplier Performance Award from Thales. The company received the award at the Thales Virtual Annual Supplier Conference held on December 15, for achieving “on-conformity delivery performance” excellence.

The award demonstrates Cyient’s dedication and consistent commitment to delivering value to its business partners and customers. The company also achieved a Class A rating for its on-time delivery performance.

Commenting on the recognition, Rajendra Velagapudi, MD and CEO, Cyient DLM, said, “The award signifies our joint contribution towards the building of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our associates and suppliers/partners.”

