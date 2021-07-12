Cyient selected by HM Land Registry

Hyderabad-based Cyient has partnered with Esri UK and Xerox to deliver this project.

Hyderabad: Cyient announced that it has been selected by HM Land Registry (HMLR) to support its Local Land Charges (LLC) Programme. HM Land Registry safeguards land and property ownership valued at £7 trillion, enabling over £1 trillion worth of personal and commercial lending to be secured against property across England and Wales.

Hyderabad-based Cyient has partnered with Esri UK and Xerox to deliver this project. The programme aims to digitise and migrate millions of separately held local land charge records from local authorities into a centralised digital register. This will enable HMLR to provide a single and simple-to-use digital service for homebuyers and conveyancers.

“We are delighted to have been selected by HMLR to support the LLC Programme. Cyient’s experience in successfully delivering large volume geospatial information digitizing and migration projects made us a solid fit for HMLR,”said Matt Wood, Geospatial Sales Director, EMEA, Cyient.

“Homebuyers and conveyancers expect easy and instant access to land records, because they make financial and legal decisions based on these documents,” said Darren Cassidy, Managing Director for U.K. and Ireland and Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Enterprise and Global Accounts Operations at Xerox.

Cyient will own the entire process and provide a central management information platform, allowing for “single pane of glass” reporting, with the ability to drill down to prove data integrity and provenance.

