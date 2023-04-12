Hyderabad Police, HCSC hold HACK Summit 2023

Hyderabad: Increased awareness about cybercrimes, continuously adapting and learning techniques to outdo hackers and fostering collaboration and cooperation between different stake holders to create a secure digital environment will help in reducing cybercrimes, said BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of Cyient at the Hyderabad Annual Cyber-security Knowledge (H.A.C.K) Summit 2023 on Wednesday.

The one-day program organized by the Hyderabad City Police in collaboration with the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) was inaugurated by Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali in presence of Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, badminton champion Jwala Gutta, former IPS officer Sanjay Sahay and others.

In his address, Anand underscored the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders. “We aim to make H.A.C.K an annual event, bringing city police and businesses together on a single platform to address critical cyber-security issues,” he said.

He stressed the need for continuous awareness efforts and adaptations by law enforcement agencies and added the HCSC will soon organize similar summits on women’s safety, anti-narcotics and traffic.

Mahmood Ali emphasized the importance of cyber security in today’s digital world and praised the proactive efforts of law enforcement and the government in combating cybercrime. Sanjay Sahay urged stakeholders, including students, police, industry, and citizens, to develop a cyber-security attitude.

During the summit, the Cyber Squad group created by promoting awareness on cybersecurity in schools was launched. These volunteers will be ambassadors of cybersecurity awareness in their respective schools, helping to educate their peers on the importance of staying safe in the digital world.