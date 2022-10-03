Dadu’s launch new outlet and special festival gifting collection

Published Date - 08:45 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Come Dasara and Diwali, boxes full of different sweets are gifted as a token of love to family, friends and relatives.

Giving festivities the most delicious and authentic touch, Dadu’s has introduced Festival Gifting Collection. Made with quality ingredients and traditional recipes, the collection offers a range of sweets, savouries, dry fruits, baked confections, and much more.

The collection will be available at all outlets including the newly launched Dadu’s Mithai Vatika at Banjara Hills Road No. 12.

Speaking about the new outlet, Muskaan Dadu, Managing Partner said “We are elated to add another beautiful store to our portfolio that will be a representation of our bespoke services. It will provide a memorable and comfortable shopping experience to our customers during the upcoming festivities.”

From pan-Indian mithai to traditional South Indian sweets and savouries, giftable modern mithai, Turkish delicacies, dry fruits, Italian gelato, and a whole new range of bakery products, the new outlet offers everything one needs. Additionally, mocktails counter, and chat section are also opened.

For Order Call/Mail: 9959334007 / info@dadus.co.in