Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries receive 65 tractors, 32 cars in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Mulugu: As many as 97 dalits have received the units (65 tractors and 32 car taxis) under the Dalit Bandhu scheme here at a programme on Saturday. Minister Satyavathi Rathod has distributed the assets in the presence of MP Maloth Kavitha and ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadeesh.

Speaking on the occasion, she called upon the beneficiaries to utilise the assistance provided by the state government under the Dalit Bandhu scheme and achieve economic empowerment.

District Collector S Krishna Aditya said that a total of 119 beneficiaries had been identified under the Dalit Bandhu pilot scheme in the district. “While 97 received the units today, the remaining 22 beneficiaries will receive the units as per their choice soon,” he said.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a guest house built with Rs 1.73 crore, and laid foundation for the construction of the compound wall for the government medical college with Rs 2.60 crore. She also inaugurated an office building on the premises of the Collectorate here.

