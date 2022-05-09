Dalit Bandhu will make Dalits self-reliant, says Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:26 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Minister G Jagadish Reddy participating in community lunch at Tuljaraopet of Chivvemla mandal in Suryapet on Monday.

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that Dalit Bandhu, the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was aimed at making the Dalits self-reliant in the State.

Participating in a community lunch with beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu scheme after distributing the dairy, sheep units and tractors to them at Tuljaraopet of Chivvemla mandal in the district, he said that Dalit Bandhu scheme has brought light in the lives of Dalits in the State. Dalits, who remained as workers and employees for decades, were turning into owners of the businesses due to the scheme. He exuded confidence that Dalit Bandhu would materialise the dream of the Chief Minister for financial self-sufficiency of Dalits in the State.

He said that the Chief Minister has been leading the State as per the aspirations of the people after the formation of Telangana State. Hence, the people were supporting the TRS in every elections, he reminded. Dalits should not only achieve financial self-sufficiency, but also stand as an inspiration to others in running their businesses successfully.

He also handed over cheques of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak to 51 beneficiaries on the occasion. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and others also attended the programme.