Dalits neglected under TRS rule: Uttam

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday alleged that Dalits were at the receiving end in the TRS rule and that the State government was snatching away lands belonging to Dalits in the name of Pharma City.

Addressing “Sankalp”, a meeting aimed at uniting Dalits at Gandhi Bhavan here, Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon the Dalits not to vote for TRS in the ensuing Dubbak by-election.

Urging Dalits to participate in the election campaign at Dubbak, he alleged that the ruling party had kept Dalits away from important portfolios in the State cabinet. “Only Congress gave prominent positions to Dalits,” he said.

Later speaking with the media, the Congress leader said he spoke with the family members of one Byagari Narsimhulu who committed suicide in Gajwel after the government took away 13 guntas from him, and consoled them.

“Atrocities on Dalits have increased in Telangana State and the situation is worse than in Uttar Pradesh,” he observed.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that lands distributed to Dalits during Congress rule have been forcibly taken away for Pharma City in the name of development. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who participated in a protest meeting at Yacharam of Rangareddy district against Pharma City, alleged that the State government was taking away lands from Dalits and selling them at higher prices to pharma companies.

“First they said that they would procure 3,000 acres and now they expanded it to 20,000 acres. I told the Union government not to believe the State government’s claims that all the villages have given their consent for the construction of Pharma City,” he said.

