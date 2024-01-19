Damodar Raja narasimha asks officials to close belt shops in Sangareddy

Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha, overseeing Health and Family Welfare, has directed officials from the excise and other departments to commence procedures for shutting down all belt shops in the district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 08:46 PM

Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha is talking to officials during a review meeting in Sangareddy on Friday.

Since the Congress Party had promised to close down the belt shops after coming into power before the elections, it should be done immediately Damodar Rajanarasimha said at a review meeting with officials of all the departments in Sangareddy on Friday.

He has directed them to act tough on encroachments of government lands, illegal mining, and over-exploitation of water resources in the district.

Damodar Rajanarasimha has sought a report from the mining department officials on illegal mining activity and action taken by them so far. The Minister has enquired about the facilities needed in welfare hostels in the district.

He has assured that provide all the facilities based on the proposals sent by the respective department officials. Collector Valluru Kranthi, Superintedent of Police Chennuri Rupesh, and others were present.