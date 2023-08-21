“Daring enough to dream the big dream!”, expressed Samantha Ruth Prabhu

“They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when u shot for my first film here..." the actor expressed.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 04:15 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: Taking the world to the global map, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks nothing short of a dream in these breathtaking pictures of her from the Independence Day Parade happening in New York. The actress is seen wearing this exquisite attire from Ritu Kumar making sure to turn all heads round.

Attaching them with a heartfelt and emotional note, Samantha expresses how the city of New York is extremely special for her. From shooting her first film there to now making headlines with everyone cheering for the actress, she has definitely come a long way and we couldn’t be more proud and happier.

“They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when u shot for my first film here…..A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it…but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later…. (sic).”