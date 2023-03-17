Dasara: Censor, runtime, and other details

Apart from a few beeps and minor cuts, the censor board calls Dasara a perfect watch for all kinds of audiences, including families and children.

Published Date - 02:15 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: Dasara is the talk of the town everywhere currently. This is because of the havoc created by the Dasara trailer. The trailer looks terrific, especially with the raw and realistic approach taken by director Srikanth Odela. Nani‘s beast mode is just killing. Not only the Telugu audience but also the film lovers from the entire nation are now waiting for Dasara’s March 30 release. Meanwhile, the makers of Dasara have completed the censorship formalities for the film. Here are the details.

Despite the heavy violence in the film, Dasara is given a U/A certificate by the censor board. Apart from a few beeps and minor cuts, the censor board calls Dasara a perfect watch for all kinds of audiences, including families and children. The film’s runtime is 2 hours and 36 minutes long. This is a decent runtime for a commercial movie. The censor board members also gave positive reviews for the film.

Dasara looks like a revenge story from its trailer. It marks the victory of good over evil. Dasara has a very natural and original love story, great friendship, class differences, and many other exciting elements to entertain the audience. So this summer is going to be a great start for Tollywood at the box office with Dasara.