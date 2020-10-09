Dasara Housing Mela from Sree Suman Group

The project highlights of Suman’s Brundavanam layout include 100 per cent Vaastu compliance, a temple, a swimming pool apart from ensuring all the amenities.

Hyderabad: Real estate developer Sree Suman Group is holding a Dasara housing mela on October 11 and 18. The firm offers properties in Suman’s Brundavanam layout and in gated community project, Suman’s Techno Township in Kammadanam at Shadnagar. Independent houses are being offered at a price tag of Rs 24 lakh as against Rs 34 lakh with a booking price of Rs 2 lakhs and duplex villas at Rs 39 lakhs against Rs 49 lakhs with a booking price of Rs 3 lakhs.

The project highlights of Brundavanam include 100 per cent Vaastu compliance, a temple, a swimming pool apart from ensuring all the amenities. Bank loans can be availed for buying the property which comes with high standard construction practices and quality specifications. From good quality vitrified tiles, teak wood main door, and power coated aluminium frames for the windows, the project is ideally located in the most popular destination for property seekers.

