Dasara Shopping Bonanza lucky draw held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:55 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

The lucky draw of coupons as part of the Dasara Shopping Bonanza of ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ was held on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The lucky draw of coupons as part of the Dasara Shopping Bonanza of ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ was held on Tuesday. The first prize was won by Sri Nidhi and the second prize was won by Sandhya, while the third prize went to Avinash. The fourth and fifth prizes were won by P Vikas and K Manju respectively.

For the Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today Dasara Bonanza, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil, KLM Shopping Mall are title sponsors while Big C and CMR Family Mall are main sponsors and are powered by Niloufer Cafe.

Speaking on the occasion, Yousuf expressed his happiness at Big C being associated with Dasara Bonanza and said, “I urge customers in Hyderabad to avail attractive packages that are on offer at Big C for various electronic gadgets.”

General Manager (Advertisement), Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd, Surender Rao said the shopping bonanza received a huge response from the public and will continue till September 30. AGMs Ramulu and Raji Reddy also took part in the event.