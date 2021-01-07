DcodeAI launches new DIY learning platform

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: DcodeAI, an EdTech startup focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), has launched the new DIY learning platform including Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision (CV), Data Science for children aged between 12 and 18 years.

With Angel funding of USD 500,000 from Sultan Chand & Sons (P) Ltd., Educational Publishing House, DcodeAI was launched earlier this year, with the vision to equip the next generation of learners with AI skills, without having a formal coding background. It aims to democratise AI learning among primary and secondary level students across 10,000+ schools that are currently part of its network.

DcodeAI focuses on low code/no code tools and usage of AI to make learning easy, intuitive and personalised. The new set of DIY learning programmes are designed for students who can learn the concept of AI and hone their skills in data manipulation, data visualisation, statistics, machine learning, deep learning and more. These learning programmes are suitable for students who want to learn about developing Chatbots, Image Recognition Models, as well as Voice Recognition-based Bots and Home Automation Systems.

Further details can be had from https://dcodeai.com/

