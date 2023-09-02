Debasis, Maaya emerge champions in ITF World Juniors Tour U-18 tennis tournament

Top seed Debasis recorded a comeback win over second seed Sehaj Singh Pawar to win 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-1. On the other hand, Maaya had a comfortable outing against Saumya Ronde recoding 6-3, 6-1

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Medal winners of the Raja Narasimha Rao Memorial ITF World Juniors Tour (J60) under-18 tennis tournament on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Debasis Sahoo and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi emerged champions of the boys and girls singles finals respectively in the Raja Narasimha Rao Memorial ITF World Juniors Tour (J60) under-18 tennis tournament at the Lake View Tennis Academy in Aziz Nagar, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Top seed Debasis recorded a comeback win over second seed Sehaj Singh Pawar to win 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-1. On the other hand, Maaya had a comfortable outing against Saumya Ronde recoding 6-3, 6-1 in the girls final clash.

In the other ties, the duo of Samarth Sahita, Debasis beat Sehaj, Pratyaksh pair 6-2, 6-3 in boys doubles final.

In the girls doubles final, the pair of Rishitha Reddy Basireddy and Maaya emerged winners over Durganshi Kumar and Amodini Naik to register a 6-2, 6-1 win.

Results: U-18: Singles: Boys: Debasis Sahoo (1) bt Sehaj Singh Pawar (2) 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-1;Girls: Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (9) bt Saumya Ronde 6-3, 6-1;

Doubles: Boys: Samarth Sahita, Debasis Sahoo (1) bt Sehaj Singh Pawar, Pratyaksh (2) 6-2, 6-3; Girls: Rishitha Reddy Basireddy, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (1) bt Durganshi Kumar and Amodini Naik (2) 6-2, 6-1.

Also Read Top young shooters picked in 33-member Indian shooting squad for Asian Games