Three held for organising online cricket betting in Peddapalli

Online Cricket Betting, Commissioner of Police M Srinivas, Betting fraud, 55 Club, Tiranga App, 82 lottery App.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 08:56 PM

Cricket Betting

Peddapalli: Sultanabad police arrested three persons on charges of organisng online cricket betting and and recovered Rs 33.10 lakh from them. Commissioner of Police M Srinivas, in a statement, said that they were arrested during a vehicle check point near Sultanabad bus stand on Thursday night.

On checking, they found Rs 33.10 lakh cash in a bag. Besides seizing the cash, Nimma Dhanunjay, Laveru, Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh, Mulkala Raj Kumar, five incline of Godavarikhani and Chinnapalli Abhilash, GM colony of Godavarikhani were arrested.

On questioning, they revealed their betting fraud. The trio cheats the people by betting through betting apps such as 55 Club, Tiranga App and 82 lottery App. They encourage their Instagram and Telegraph followers to do betting by sending apps’ links on the said social media apps.

The betting amount deposited in betting apps’ accounts have been transferred to their accounts through the United State Department for Treasury (USDT). Later, they would withdraw the amount with the help of unknown money traders. Police arrested them while they were carrying the amount to Godavarikhani from Hyderabad.