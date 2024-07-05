Policemen wearing shoe enter temple in Hyderabad, invite criticism

While one constable removed his shoe, others including a sub inspector stood inside the temple while wearing footwear.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 July 2024, 09:37 PM

Hyderabad: The city police literally kicked off a row on Friday, when they rushed into a temple with their footwear, ostensibly to detain some protestors.

It was alleged that the unemployed youth who were participating in a protest in front of the TGPSC office, took shelter in a temple, as police began a crackdown on them to foil the protest against the Govenment failing to implement its poll promises of providing jobs.

The incident took place at Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Nampally on Friday afternoon when, according to the locals in the neighborhood, police personnel moved into the temple premises after coming to know that 10 to 15 protestors were present inside.

While one constable removed his shoe, others including a sub inspector stood inside the temple while wearing footwear. Persons familiar with the issue in the locality said that the youngsters resisted efforts to detain them by maintaining that they had come to offer prayers.

In fact, one of the youth even sought to know from police whether they do not even have freedom to offer prayers in the temple. However, the police personnel detained the youth and shifted them to the local police station.