Dec date for World Mithai, Namkeen Convention Expo in city

By PTI Updated On - 08:28 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Kolkata: The World Mithai and Namekeen Convention Expo, 2023, a summit of sweets and snacks manufacturers from across the country will be held in the city between December 17 to 19, its organiser said on Thursday. A high number of 300 stalls will be set up at the expo and over 5000 sweet shop and namkeen/chanchur manufacturers are slated to participate in the expo being organised by Mishti Udyog, its president Dhiman Das said.

‘Kemon Achho’ is the tag line for the three-day extravaganza, to be held at Biswa Bangla Milan Mela ground. Mishti Udyog is an apex body of sweetmeat manufacturers and retailers of Bengal.

The event will highlight issues related to packaging, preservation, use of latest technology to make confectioner items and introduce technology to local sweets and namkeen makers more than focussing on sweets or snacks.

“Kolkata is known for its diverse and delectable range of traditional Bengali sweets and stands as a year-round epicenter for activity in the eastern states of West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand. It is the ideal place to host an event that celebrates the art of confectionery and snacks,” Das, owner of the famous sweet brand K C Das, told PTI here.

People from the mithai, namkeen, snacks, bakery and restaurant industries will join the expo. “To realise this goal we must stay tuned to global trends and innovations to explore the vast world of confectionary and snacks that elevate the quality of mithai and namkeen products,” he said.

Exhibitions, workshops, seminars and award functions will be held during the expo, where a formidable line up of exhibitors will show case an array of products and innovations related to the industry, Das said.

“The encouraging news is that the industry is receiving surge in interest from companies offering a wide range of technological solutions, such as packaging machines and materials, food ingredients and raw materials, IT solutions, billing and logistics,” he said.

The World Mithai and Namkeen Convention and Expo, 2022 was held in Chandigarh.