Decades on, hitting the right notes!

Pentiah Band, initially called 'Modern Song Band', is so popular in Telugu States that bookings have to be made at least six months in advance

Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: Any celebratory event in India – be it marriages or festivals – is incomplete without a band and baja, as it has become an inseparable element.

Providing that element of music to any celebrations for decades is Pentiah Band. Actually, Pentiah used to play clarinet in the official music band group of the Nizam of Hyderabad and he learned to play other musical instruments during his leisure time. Later, he started his own company ‘Modern Song Band’, which is said to be the first band company established in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Though it all started with Pentiah’s grandfather Kadiah, who used to play dappu and tash, it was Pentiah who turned his passion into a successful business.

Today, Pentiah’s sons – Surender Kumar and Vijay Kumar – are managing the popular band in both Telugu-speaking states. They changed the name of the Modern Song Band to Pentiah Band after the demise of their father in 1974.

The way Pentiah and his team played the music with various instruments like the clarinet, trumpet, saxophone, euphonium, dugga and tasha charmed youngsters and adults alike. Another attraction of the band was the unique and colourful uniform.

“Musicians in our band always don Nehru shirts, waistcoats, Gandhi topis (Gandhi caps), and scarves while playing music. It was in fact the brainchild of my father, who thought of having a specific dress code for music artists,” says Surender Kumar.

Pentiah Band comprises 12, 16, 20, 24, and 32 members, and the instruments are brought from the Mumbai, Solapur, Meerut, and Sangli areas. Such is the popularity of the Pentiah Band that bookings have to be made at least six months in advance during peak season i.e., between November and May.

Apart from functions and events, every year, Pentiah Band pays visits to different temples, including Srisailam and Srikalahasti temples, to perform and play devotional songs.

“Despite the evolution of various forms of music, our traditional brass band is still going well. We never wanted to commercialise our business as we are mindful of our father’s legacy and have no intention to adopt the modern form of music,” said Surender.