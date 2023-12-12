Dev Sanjay wins Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Dev Sanjay.

Hyderabad: Dev Sanjay of Samsidh International School, Bengaluru won the Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

Dev scored 11 points out of 12 rounds to grab top honours ahead of Lasya Tummapudi and GV Riothvik who took second and third places with 9.5 and 9 points respectively.

Top Ten Places: 1. Dev Sanjay, 2. Lasya Tummapudi, 3. Rithvik GV, 4. Shreyan Bag, 5. Arnav Gupta, 6. Advay Bharathram, 7. Manimanjari, 8. Hari Vardhan, 9. Shanmukha, 10. Dhruv Kumar Rachuri; U-15 Boys: 1. Snehith, 2. Nanda Gopal; Girls: 1. Valanka Fernandes, 2. Sai Sameeksha; U-13 Boys: 1. Datta Nihanth, 2. Rugved Reddy; U-11 Boys: 1. Arjyojit Bhowmick, 2. Yugesh Kalagarla; Girls: 1. Manasvi Indraganti, 2.Lopamudra; U-9 Boys: 1. SK Aswanthram, 2. Saptansh Thota; Girls: 1. Vidhya Padmini, 2. Sahasra Talari; U-7 Boys: 1. Advitiya AG, 2. Vihaan Rachuri; Girls: 1. Kavya Nirvana.