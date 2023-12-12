Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023
Home | News | Dev Sanjay Wins Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament

Dev Sanjay wins Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament

Dev scored 11 points out of 12 rounds to grab top honours ahead of Lasya Tummapudi and GV Riothvik who took second and third places with 9.5 and 9 points respectively

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:43 PM, Tue - 12 December 23
Dev Sanjay wins Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament
Dev Sanjay.

Hyderabad: Dev Sanjay of Samsidh International School, Bengaluru won the Brilliant Trophy Juniors Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

Dev scored 11 points out of 12 rounds to grab top honours ahead of Lasya Tummapudi and GV Riothvik who took second and third places with 9.5 and 9 points respectively.

Top Ten Places: 1. Dev Sanjay, 2. Lasya Tummapudi, 3. Rithvik GV, 4. Shreyan Bag, 5. Arnav Gupta, 6. Advay Bharathram, 7. Manimanjari, 8. Hari Vardhan, 9. Shanmukha, 10. Dhruv Kumar Rachuri; U-15 Boys: 1. Snehith, 2. Nanda Gopal; Girls: 1. Valanka Fernandes, 2. Sai Sameeksha; U-13 Boys: 1. Datta Nihanth, 2. Rugved Reddy; U-11 Boys: 1. Arjyojit Bhowmick, 2. Yugesh Kalagarla; Girls: 1. Manasvi Indraganti, 2.Lopamudra; U-9 Boys: 1. SK Aswanthram, 2. Saptansh Thota; Girls: 1. Vidhya Padmini, 2. Sahasra Talari; U-7 Boys: 1. Advitiya AG, 2. Vihaan Rachuri; Girls: 1. Kavya Nirvana.

Related News

Latest News