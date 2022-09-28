Deepika Padukone hospitalised after feeling ‘uneasy’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:29 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

File Photo

Mumbai: The news of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone being admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai raised concerns among her fans and well-wishers. According to sources, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor complained of uneasiness post which she was rushed to the hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The doctors have reportedly run multiple tests and a formal announcement is yet to be made by the actor’s team on her present condition.

Previously, Deepika complained of an increased heart rate during the shooting of ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad and was taken to the Kamineni hospital.

On the film front, apart from ‘Pathaan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Deepika has ‘Project K’ with Prabhas, ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan, and the Bollywood remake of ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan.