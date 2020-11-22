DEET alerts for job seekers

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Company: Young India
Position: Marketing, Office Management
Location: Warangal
Qualification: 10th, inter
Age: Below 26years
Contact Person: Srinivas
Contact No. 9848131520
Company: Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd
Position: Telesales
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Fresher or Experience
Contact Person: Naveen
Contact No. 9133131989
Company: Aditya Success Info
Position: CoreJava Developer
Salary: -Based on last CTC
Experience: 4.6 – 8 Years
Min 4+Years of experience in core java
Location: Hyderabad
Contact Number:8978437762
Company: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd
Position: Home Sales Officer
Qualification: Any Intermediate / Diploma /ITI / Degree / B.Tech pass outs
Location: Reliance Jio Infocomm , Gold Gym Building , 2nd Floor Himayathnagar , Hyd
Age : Less than 32 Years
Salary: 14,500 (Net Take Home) + TA + DA +PF +ESI + Incentives
Kindly Mention Reference “DEET”
Contact Number :7989421152 (Anurag)
Company: Life Style International
Position: Customer Service Associate (Male) – Spot Offer
Concept: APM, APL, cosmetics.
Salary : 10,000 to 13,000
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 1 to 3 years.
Kindly Mention Reference ” DEET”
Contact Name: Avinash
Contact Number: 9032227630
Company: Bounce
Position: Mechanic
Location: Hyderabad (BalaNagar)
Salary : 15000 / Month
Experience: 6 Months to 2 or 3 years in Two Wheeler work shop as a Mechanic
Qualification: SSC or ITI Mech or Diploma Mech
Documents required : Resume, Aadhar, Driving license, Pan card, Bank Account Copy, SSC memo, 2 passport size photos
Mobile No – 7386908352
Company: Paytm
Position: Field Sales Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 1-3 Years
Salary: 1.35 -2.5 CTC
Mobile No – 9160427676
Company: ThickShake Factory
Position: Apprentice
Location: Hyderabad
Salary 8000 – 8500K/ Month
Qualification: SSC/Intermediate
Mobile No – 7337332022
E-mail – [email protected]
Company: ICCS
Designation:-Customer Care Executives
Salary :-10,000 / Month
Job role:-Inbound process
No sales Target
No cab or food provided
Languages required :-Telugu and English
Graduation required :-Inter and above
Contact Number : 7013109091
Company: Eureka Forbes
Designation:- Sales Consultant
Salary: 13000+ incentives
Gender – male
Graduation required :- Any Graduation ( Automobile experience min 1 year mandatory)
Contact Number : 8014608838
Company: Maaxtreem
Position: Marketing Executive/ Finance
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA
Experience: 1 – 2
Contact Person: Rani
Contact No. 040-40265093
Company: Our Staffing Solutions
Position: Field/Marketing executive
Location: Andhra Pradesh
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Freshers and Experience
Contact Person: Revathi
Contact No. 8519904948
Company: InnovSource Pvt Ltd
Position: Banking Sales Executive/Telecallers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Inter and Any Degree
Experience: 0-1
Contact Person: Soundarya
Contact No. 9949255030
Company: Vpro soft
Position: Solar Plant Technicians
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: ITI (2017 to 2019)
Salary: Rs.13000 per month
Experience: 0 – 1
Contact Person: Priyanka
Contact No. 8978719518
Company: Quess corp Ltd
Position: Sales Promoter
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs.6600 Per Month
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Contact Person: Rahul
Contact No. 9059385888
Company: HDFC Bank Ltd
Position: Corporate sales officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 1 – 5
Contact Person: Chalem
Contact No. 9603333555
Company: YSK infotech Private Limited
Position: Delivery Executives
Location: AP and Telangana
Qualification: SSC or Intermediate
Experience: Fresher or Experience
Contact Person: Gayathri
Contact No. 9108181659
Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited
Position: Field Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: SSC
Experience: Freshers and Experience
Contact Person: Sreekanth
Contact No. 7780613322
Company: Yashaswi Group
Position: Machine Operator
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: B.Com/ B.A/B.sc
Experience: Freshers
Contact Person: Sunil
Contact No. 9160234678
Company: Tricolour manpower solutions
Position: BPO Voice and Non Voice
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Graduate
Contact Person: Ramesh
Contact No. 9182295038
Company: HRH Next Services Private Limited
Position: Customer Support Executive
Location: Abids, Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Experience: Fresher or Experience
Contact Person: Venkat
Contact No. 9032003244
Company: kapston Facility
Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic
Location: Patancheru
Qualification: ITI
Experience: 0 – 4 (Bike Mandatory)
Contact Person: Sathish
Contact No. 9346499837
Company: kapston Facility
Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic
Location: Patancheru
Qualification: ITI
Experience: Not Required
Contact Person: Santosh
Contact No. 8977705686
Company: EduRun Group
Position: Pharmacist
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: B.Pharmacy/M.Pharmacy
Experience:Freshers or Experienced
Contact Person: Priya
Contact No. 9553038828
Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Experience: 0 – 1
Contact Person: Pavan
Contact No. 7799772426
Company: Yashaswi Group
Position: Telecallers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: B.Com/ B.A/B.sc
Experience: Intermediate
Contact Person: Sunil
Contact No. 9160234678
Company: Vpro soft
Position: Data Entry
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum SSC
Skills Required- Typing 20wpm, Accuracy-90%
Experience: 0 – 1
Contact Person: Priyanka
Contact No. 8978719518
