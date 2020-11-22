DEET alerts for job seekers

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application

Published: 8:09 pm

Company: Young India

Position: Marketing, Office Management

Location: Warangal

Qualification: 10th, inter

Age: Below 26years

Contact Person: Srinivas

Contact No. 9848131520

Company: Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd

Position: Telesales

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Fresher or Experience

Contact Person: Naveen

Contact No. 9133131989

Company: Aditya Success Info

Position: CoreJava Developer

Salary: -Based on last CTC

Experience: 4.6 – 8 Years

Min 4+Years of experience in core java

Location: Hyderabad

Contact Number:8978437762

Company: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd

Position: Home Sales Officer

Qualification: Any Intermediate / Diploma /ITI / Degree / B.Tech pass outs

Location: Reliance Jio Infocomm , Gold Gym Building , 2nd Floor Himayathnagar , Hyd

Age : Less than 32 Years

Salary: 14,500 (Net Take Home) + TA + DA +PF +ESI + Incentives

Kindly Mention Reference “DEET”

Contact Number :7989421152 (Anurag)

Company: Life Style International

Position: Customer Service Associate (Male) – Spot Offer

Concept: APM, APL, cosmetics.

Salary : 10,000 to 13,000

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 1 to 3 years.

Kindly Mention Reference ” DEET”

Contact Name: Avinash

Contact Number: 9032227630

Company: Bounce

Position: Mechanic

Location: Hyderabad (BalaNagar)

Salary : 15000 / Month

Experience: 6 Months to 2 or 3 years in Two Wheeler work shop as a Mechanic

Qualification: SSC or ITI Mech or Diploma Mech

Documents required : Resume, Aadhar, Driving license, Pan card, Bank Account Copy, SSC memo, 2 passport size photos

Mobile No – 7386908352

Company: Paytm

Position: Field Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 1-3 Years

Salary: 1.35 -2.5 CTC

Mobile No – 9160427676

Company: ThickShake Factory

Position: Apprentice

Location: Hyderabad

Salary 8000 – 8500K/ Month

Qualification: SSC/Intermediate

Mobile No – 7337332022

E-mail – [email protected]

Company: ICCS

Designation:-Customer Care Executives

Salary :-10,000 / Month

Job role:-Inbound process

No sales Target

No cab or food provided

Languages required :-Telugu and English

Graduation required :-Inter and above

Contact Number : 7013109091

Company: Eureka Forbes

Designation:- Sales Consultant

Salary: 13000+ incentives

Gender – male

Graduation required :- Any Graduation ( Automobile experience min 1 year mandatory)

Contact Number : 8014608838

Company: Maaxtreem

Position: Marketing Executive/ Finance

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA

Experience: 1 – 2

Contact Person: Rani

Contact No. 040-40265093

Company: Our Staffing Solutions

Position: Field/Marketing executive

Location: Andhra Pradesh

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Freshers and Experience

Contact Person: Revathi

Contact No. 8519904948

Company: InnovSource Pvt Ltd

Position: Banking Sales Executive/Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Inter and Any Degree

Experience: 0-1

Contact Person: Soundarya

Contact No. 9949255030

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Solar Plant Technicians

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI (2017 to 2019)

Salary: Rs.13000 per month

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact Person: Priyanka

Contact No. 8978719518

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Sales Promoter

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs.6600 Per Month

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Contact Person: Rahul

Contact No. 9059385888

Company: HDFC Bank Ltd

Position: Corporate sales officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 1 – 5

Contact Person: Chalem

Contact No. 9603333555

Company: YSK infotech Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: AP and Telangana

Qualification: SSC or Intermediate

Experience: Fresher or Experience

Contact Person: Gayathri

Contact No. 9108181659

Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited

Position: Field Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC

Experience: Freshers and Experience

Contact Person: Sreekanth

Contact No. 7780613322

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Machine Operator

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Com/ B.A/B.sc

Experience: Freshers

Contact Person: Sunil

Contact No. 9160234678

Company: Tricolour manpower solutions

Position: BPO Voice and Non Voice

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Graduate

Contact Person: Ramesh

Contact No. 9182295038

Company: HRH Next Services Private Limited

Position: Customer Support Executive

Location: Abids, Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: Fresher or Experience

Contact Person: Venkat

Contact No. 9032003244

Company: kapston Facility

Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic

Location: Patancheru

Qualification: ITI

Experience: 0 – 4 (Bike Mandatory)

Contact Person: Sathish

Contact No. 9346499837

Company: kapston Facility

Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic

Location: Patancheru

Qualification: ITI

Experience: Not Required

Contact Person: Santosh

Contact No. 8977705686

Company: EduRun Group

Position: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Pharmacy/M.Pharmacy

Experience:Freshers or Experienced

Contact Person: Priya

Contact No. 9553038828

Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact Person: Pavan

Contact No. 7799772426

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Com/ B.A/B.sc

Experience: Intermediate

Contact Person: Sunil

Contact No. 9160234678

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Data Entry

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum SSC

Skills Required- Typing 20wpm, Accuracy-90%

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact Person: Priyanka

Contact No. 8978719518

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

