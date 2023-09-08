DEET job fair in Kothagudem: 1000+ vacancies, on-the-spot offers!

DEET is hosting a District Job Fair ‘Employment Yatra: For You, At Your Place’ from 9.30 am on Monday, September 11 at Abdul Kalam college of Technology and Sciences, Kothagudem.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:47 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

DEET is hosting a District Job Fair ‘Employment Yatra: For You, At Your Place’ from 9.30 am on Monday, September 11 at Abdul Kalam college of Technology and Sciences, Kothagudem.

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is hosting a District Job Fair ‘Employment Yatra: For You, At Your Place’ from 9.30 am on Monday, September 11 at Abdul Kalam college of Technology and Sciences, Kothagudem.

The job fair is open to all candidates seeking employment opportunities and attendees can look forward to exploring more than 1000 vacancies from over 20 prominent companies and eligible candidates also stand a chance of getting on-the-spot offer letters, DEET in a press release said.

Participating companies include esteemed names like Mahindra Finance, Lulu International Shopping Malls, Pokarna Engineered Stone, Med Plus, Delhivery, Apollo Pharmacies, Corpone BPO, Mymoneykarma, and many others.

The district job fair provides job seekers with an unparalleled platform to engage with hiring managers, learn about available job roles, and potentially secure their dream career. The job fair will remain open to individuals from diverse backgrounds and experience levels. Job seekers are encouraged to come prepared with their updated resumes and dress professionally to make a lasting impression on potential employers.

The ‘Employment Yatra: For You, At Your Place’ is a part of DEET’s larger initiative to conduct job fairs across 10 erstwhile districts of Telangana between July and September, with an aim to promote inclusive growth and equal opportunities for job seekers throughout the state, the press release added.

www.tsdeet.com