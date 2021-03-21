Defeat is temporary: BJP on Telangana MLC polls

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 Assembly elections in the State,” said the lost BJP candidates N Ramachander Rao and G Premender Reddy

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidates in the Graduates MLC election, N Ramachander Rao and G Premender Reddy, said on Sunday that they had won a moral victory from Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituencies.

“The defeat in the MLC election is only temporary. It will not stop us. We will continue our fight. Our ultimate goal is to ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 Assembly elections in the State,” they said at a press conference here.

Thanking graduates for supporting them during the elections, the two leaders also extended greetings to the winning TRS candidates Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Surabhi Vani Devi.

Responding to the victory of Vani Devi, Ramachander Rao said, “We respect the former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao and his family,” he said, and at the same time, sought to know whether the victory should be credited to the late Narasimha Rao.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that the State government implement the Pay Revision Commission’s recommendations to government employees immediately apart from paying the honorarium to unemployed youth.

“We will fight in support of the employees if the government does not implement the PRC recommendations,” he said.

