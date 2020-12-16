Degree enrolment sees rise in Telangana

TSCHE authority attributes this to a large number of inter students passing out this year

Published: 12:13 am 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The number of students joining degree colleges in the State has increased by 24,650 this academic year. A total of 2,12,429 students got admissions this year so far as against 1,87,774 in the last academic year.

According to details from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the number of boys taking admissions in various degree courses has significantly gone up, from 87,530 in 2019 to 1,07,898 in 2020. Similarly, the number of girls taking up degree courses has also gone up from 1,00,244 last year to 1,04,531 now.

Overall, while there were 4,24,315 seats in 1,059 colleges across the State, 2,12,429 were filled through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020 admission counselling.

TSCHE authorities attributed the increase in number of admissions to a large number of intermediate students passing out this year. Also given the Covid-19 pandemic, most students preferred to study in State colleges. Last year, more than 13,000 students took migration certificates from the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education to pursue higher education in other States. This year, two new courses, BSc Data Science and BCom Business Analytics, which were introduced in 124 colleges, also attracted several students. Further, to enhance enrolments several colleges came up with new course combinations.

Among various courses, the highest number of seats i.e. 85,691 was filled in the BCom programme followed by 45,180 in BSc Physical Science, 41,462 in BSc Life Science and 31,179 in the BA programme.

Going management-wise, government degree colleges have been witnessing increasing admissions since the last three years. These colleges had 29,551 enrolments in 2018, which went up to 32,196 in 2019 and this year, to 34,301.

At 81,448, Osmania University has recorded the highest number of admissions compared to other universities in the State. OU was followed by Kakatiya University where 56,073 candidates got admissions this year.

Meanwhile, the TSCHE on Tuesday announced a DOST-vacancy seats drive with fresh registration and web options on December 17. Candidates who were allotted seats in the special drive and could not self-report online or confirm a seat at the college can now do so on December 16 and 17. The seat allotment for vacancy seats drive will be done on December 18 and candidates must self-report online besides report at the college concerned on December 19. The spot admissions for DOST online colleges, private un-aided and private aided degree colleges (only in self-financing courses) will be on December 18 and 19.

