Delhi: Around 1 kg cocaine seized at Indira Gandhi International Airport

By ANI Published Date - 06:27 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

New Delhi: The customs department at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport arrested a foreign national for smuggling around 1 kg of cocaine, said customs officials.

The arrest was made on the basis of specific intelligence input received by the Customs Department, said officials.

According to the officials, the person apprehended is from Uganda and he was arriving from Addis Ababa.

He had ingested 60 capsules that contained 1009 gram of cocaine valued at Rs 15.13 crore, said the officials.

The recovered drug has been seized under the NDPS Act 1985 and further investigation is underway, added the officials.

Earlier this month, Air Customs personnel at Delhi’s IGI airport seized gold worth Rs 2.73 crores and arrested one Russian and a Tajik national in the case.

According to an official statement, the seized gold weighed 5488 gram.

The Delhi Customs taking to X (formerly Twitter) said in a post, “On careful scrutiny and profiling of passengers, Customs@IGIA have seized 5,488 grams of gold valued at INR 2.73 crores from one Russian and a Tajik national who arrived in New Delhi from Dushanbe. Both pax have been arrested and further investigations are underway.”