Delhi Chalo: Farmers reject central offer and continue to march | Farmers’ Protest | Delhi News

Farmers protest against the government’s offer for pulses, maize, and cotton at guaranteed prices, demanding legal assurance, Swaminathan Commission recommendations, pensions, and debt waivers. Delhi Police alerts and mobile internet bans persist.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 12:12 PM

Farmers protest against the government’s offer for pulses, maize, and cotton at guaranteed prices, demanding legal assurance, Swaminathan Commission recommendations, pensions, and debt waivers. Delhi Police alerts and mobile internet bans persist.