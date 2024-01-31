Delhi police apprehend culprit involved in making pro-Khalistani graffiti

In a similar incident in August last year, the Delhi Police Special Cell detained two persons from Punjab in connection with pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans painted at more than five metro stations in Delhi on August 27, 2023.

Published Date - 31 January 2024, 12:45 PM

New Delhi: The culprit who was involved in making pro-Khalistani graffiti in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area has been arrested by Delhi police, said an official on Wednesday. The apprehended accused had made graffiti saying “Delhi Banega Khalistan” (Delhi will become Khalistan). Further details into the matter are still awaited. In a similar incident in August last year, the Delhi Police Special Cell detained two persons from Punjab in connection with pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans painted at more than five metro stations in Delhi on August 27, 2023. The Delhi Police released CCTV footage in connection with pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans painted at more than 5 metro stations in Delhi.

A case was registered after the walls of several metro stations across Delhi were found defaced with pro-Khalistan slogans ahead of the G20 Summit hosted in the national capital under India’s presidency. According to the Delhi Police official, the case was registered under Section 153 A, Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Defacement Act. “We received information about slogans at Nangloi PS at 11 am. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated. (Slogans) have been written at 4 metro stations. A case registered under sections 153 A, 505, and the Defacement Act,” Commissioner of Police (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik told ANI.

Section 153A criminalises and punishes making statements, speeches, or acts that have the effect of disturbing public tranquilly or law and order by promoting enmity or creating fear or alarm between classes of people on the basis of differences in religion, caste, language, or place of birth. Section 505, on the other hand, criminalises making statements, reports, or rumours that encourage members of the armed forces or a police officer to refuse to perform their duty, encourage a person to commit offences against the state or disturb public tranquilly, and incite persons to disturb public tranquilly. In pictures shared by Delhi Police, slogans were seen inscribed on the walls of Metro stations, reading “Delhi Banega Khalistan” and “Khalistan Zindabad”.