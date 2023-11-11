Delhi Police conducts technical analysis in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake case

DCP Hemant Tiwari informed ANI that they are conducting a technical analysis and gathering information from Meta and other social media platforms to ascertain the identity of the accused.

By ANI Updated On - 06:49 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday said that a technical analysis is underway to identify the accused involved in the deepfake video case of the actress Rashmika Mandanna.

“We are doing the technical analysis and securing details from the Meta and other social media platforms to identify the accused,” DCP Hemant Tiwari told ANI.

Police said that no accused has been arrested or detained till now in the case.

Earlier the Delhi Police on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Special Cell police station in connection with deepfake AI-generated video of actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The Delhi Police have registered the FIR under relevant sections, and an investigation has been carried out into the matter.”In regard to the deep fake AI-generated video of Rashmika Mandanna, an FIR u/s 465 and 469 of the IPC, 1860 and sections 66C and 66E of the IT Act, 2000 has been registered at PS Special Cell.

Delhi Commission for Women also sought action after several media reports of a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna circulated widely on social media platforms.

The Actress on Monday strongly reacted to the alleged deep fake video which went viral on social media.

“I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deep fake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused,” Mandanna said in her Instagram post.

In the viral video, it can be seen that a woman resembling the actress Rashmika was entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit. The video quickly went viral and several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deep fake. It was later identified that the video was of a British Actress Zara Patel.