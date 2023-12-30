Delhi Police nabs international drug trafficker from Telangana

The trafficker, according to Delhi Police, was convicted in a rape case and had been absconding after obtaining parole in 2014 Further details are awaited.

By ANI Published Date - 11:31 AM, Sat - 30 December 23

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday informed that it apprehended an international drug trafficker from Telangana.

Earlier, in November, the Mumbai Police arrested two key associates, including a Zambian national and a Tanzanian woman, for peddling cocaine in the city.