Delhi Police nabs international drug trafficker from Telangana

The trafficker, according to Delhi Police, was convicted in a rape case and had been absconding after obtaining parole in 2014 Further details are awaited.
New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday informed that it apprehended an international drug trafficker from Telangana.
Earlier, in November, the Mumbai Police arrested two key associates, including a Zambian national and a Tanzanian woman, for peddling cocaine in the city.