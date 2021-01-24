Delhi Public School Nacharam observes Parakram Diwas – A tribute to Netaji’s bravery

By | Published: 5:49 pm

January 23 was marked by a special assembly ‘Parakram Diwas at Delhi Public School, Nacharam on a virtual platform to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The celebrations left a great mark and inspired especially the students, to infuse patriotic fervour and inculcate the values of honesty and fearlessness.

The assembly began on an auspicious note by seeking the blessings of God. The signature song of Azad Hind Fauj rent the air striking a chord with each heart. Principal Sunitha S Rao addressed the gathering and shared her inspirational thoughts. Slokh Pandey’s speech on the life and times of Netaji had a powerful impact on the youngsters.

A role-play depicting Bose through the eyes of his contemporaries titled “Netaji through my eyes” gave us students an insight into the enigma called Netaji. The intrigued audience was in for a treat with a comprehensive presentation on his life and contribution. Students tapping their feet to a medley of patriotic songs were a fitting conclusion to the event.

Senior Vice-Principal Nandita Sunkara motivated young minds to choose the path of truth and be responsible for every step taken towards the future of India’s success. Khadija and Tansi held the fort as masters of ceremony. The assembly was a befitting tribute to a visionary man called Subhash Chandra Bose.

